Reading gets a song

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:12 am

When Wayne Garrett heard the theme for the 2018 Summer Reading Program was “Libraries Rock,” he had an idea.

So he called Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise and asked if she was interested in having a theme song to use during her school promotions for the event.

He took the song “Sweet Home Chicago,” made popular in the movie “The Blues Brothers,” and rewrote the lyrics.

“At first, it was somewhat of a challenge for Ms. Shiela, who is also a gospel singer, to sing a song from another genre,” Garrett said. “Now she sings it karaoke-style with me accompanying her on the bass guitar.”

At the end of the promotion presentation, Keaise encourages students to take a stand against bullying. After discussing ways to deal with bullying, she sings the early 1960s song “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

Sweet Home Chicago

With lyrics rewritten for the Summer Reading Program

Come on

There’s a place we can go

Come on

Find out things we don’t know

That cool library

Come on, let’s all go.

Come on

Gang, don’t you wanna go?

Oh, come on

Don’t everybody want to meet?

Back at the library

On Hampton Street

Let’s all meet — every day

You know the way

It’s very important, for goodness sake

Oh, come on

Come on, it’s way past eight

We don’t want to be late

Come on, let’s all go

Come on

Take a look, let’s grab some books

That’s what I say

With all the things to do and read

The happier you’ll be

Come along with me.

Come on, just for fun

Open your mind, you’ll find

The best way to spend your day

So let’s get readaaay

That’s what I say

The best way to spend your day

That place on 600 block

The library that rocks.

Come on, gang

You know where you need to goooo

Come on

Gang, let’s all read and rock

Back at the library

Come on out and you’ll see.

The kickoff party for the Summer Reading Program will be Friday June 15 at 10 a.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Programs will be on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays through Aug. 2, with the grand finale on Friday Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

For information or to sign up, call the library, 843-549-5621, or visit colletonlibrary.org.