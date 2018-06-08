Reading gets a song
by The Press and Standard | June 8, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:12 am
When Wayne Garrett heard the theme for the 2018 Summer Reading Program was “Libraries Rock,” he had an idea.
So he called Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise and asked if she was interested in having a theme song to use during her school promotions for the event.
He took the song “Sweet Home Chicago,” made popular in the movie “The Blues Brothers,” and rewrote the lyrics.
“At first, it was somewhat of a challenge for Ms. Shiela, who is also a gospel singer, to sing a song from another genre,” Garrett said. “Now she sings it karaoke-style with me accompanying her on the bass guitar.”
At the end of the promotion presentation, Keaise encourages students to take a stand against bullying. After discussing ways to deal with bullying, she sings the early 1960s song “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.
Sweet Home Chicago
With lyrics rewritten for the Summer Reading Program
Come on
There’s a place we can go
Come on
Find out things we don’t know
That cool library
Come on, let’s all go.
Come on
Gang, don’t you wanna go?
Oh, come on
Don’t everybody want to meet?
Back at the library
On Hampton Street
Let’s all meet — every day
You know the way
It’s very important, for goodness sake
Oh, come on
Come on, it’s way past eight
We don’t want to be late
Come on, let’s all go
Come on
Take a look, let’s grab some books
That’s what I say
With all the things to do and read
The happier you’ll be
Come along with me.
Come on, just for fun
Open your mind, you’ll find
The best way to spend your day
So let’s get readaaay
That’s what I say
The best way to spend your day
That place on 600 block
The library that rocks.
Come on, gang
You know where you need to goooo
Come on
Gang, let’s all read and rock
Back at the library
Come on out and you’ll see.
The kickoff party for the Summer Reading Program will be Friday June 15 at 10 a.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Programs will be on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays through Aug. 2, with the grand finale on Friday Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
For information or to sign up, call the library, 843-549-5621, or visit colletonlibrary.org.
