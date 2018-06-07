QDMA offering six-month internship

The Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA) is offering a six-month internship that will run from July 1 to December 31, 2018. The intern will work with the Conservation Department on research, education, advocacy, grant writing and certification program issues.

The selected individual will assist the Conservation Department on identifying research funding opportunities, developing educational materials, engaging in legislative efforts, and helping with QDMA’s certification programs.

Important items to note about the internship include:

This is an unpaid internship, but QDMA will cooperate with universities/colleges that offer credit for intern programs. The intern must make all arrangements for receiving academic credit.

The intern will work from home and provide 5-10 hours of work per week during the internship period.

QDMA will provide the intern with experience in the wildlife field, a QDMA e-mail account, and educational opportunities.

To apply for the internship, please send a cover letter and one-page resume to Kip Adams, Director of Conservation, by June 15, 2018.