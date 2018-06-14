Program to help veterans find jobs begins June 21

A new program for veterans and spouses looking for jobs starts June 21 by the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Office and SCWorks to assist veterans and their spouses in obtaining employment in Colleton County and surrounding areas. Michael Watson is the veterans’ consultant for SCWorks in Beaufort. Beginning June 21, he will conduct monthly meetings in Walterboro, every third Thursday at Clemson Extension, 219 S. Lemacks Street, first floor, room 207. Hours are from 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The program offers assistance with resume writing, training referrals for certifications and CDL licensing, employment searches and tips to help prepare for job interviews. For more information, please contact Watson (843) 473-6311 or the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Office (843) 549-1412.