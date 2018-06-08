Program of sacred, secular music to be Sunday

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:09 am

The King’s Counterpoint of Charleston will perform a vocal ensemble, singing a cappella choral music, on Sunday June 10 at 4 p.m. at St. Jude’s Church, Walterboro.

The King’s Counterpoint has members from all over the world, led by David and Judith Acres of Walterboro. Tickets are $10/person and are available at events.ticketprinting.com or at the door. For more information on the group, visit thekingscounterpoint.com.

Based in Charleston, The King’s Counterpoint is a professional vocal ensemble specializing in the performance of sacred and secular music from the Middle Ages through the modern era, combining polyphony, literature, art and dialogue to create exceptional music — all within an historical context.

The ensemble is led by Musical Director David Acres, who has led choirs and groups throughout England and America, and executive director and Charleston-area native Dr. Judith Acres, a vocalist who performs everything from medieval song to Baroque opera to American musical theatre. The King’s Counterpoint explores the variety and beauty found in a cappella vocal music: from chant to 20th century, medieval carols to the avant-garde, TKC is committed to the creation of delightful programs designed to entertain, educate, and above all to stir the soul.