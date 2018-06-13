Ponytails to compete in Ladson
by Cindy Crosby | June 13, 2018 10:16 pm
Cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Colleton County Dixie Ponytails will begin competition Friday, June 22 in a four-team district bracket that includes Ladson, Hanahan and Goose Creek. The Ponytails will face Goose Creek in game one scheduled to be played Friday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Tom Conley Field located at 364 Tom Conley Park Road in Ladson.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.