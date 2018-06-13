Ponytails to compete in Ladson

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Dixie Ponytails will begin competition Friday, June 22 in a four-team district bracket that includes Ladson, Hanahan and Goose Creek. The Ponytails will face Goose Creek in game one scheduled to be played Friday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Tom Conley Field located at 364 Tom Conley Park Road in Ladson.