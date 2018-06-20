Ponytails to compete in Ladson
by The Press and Standard | June 20, 2018 5:00 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County Dixie Ponytails will begin competition Friday June 22 in a four-team District VI bracket that includes Ladson, Hanahan and Goose Creek.
The Ponytails will face Goose Creek in game one scheduled to be played Friday June 22 at 6 p.m. at Tom Conley Field located at 364 Tom Conley Park Road in Ladson.
The Ponytails roster includes Madison Miller, Briana Ohmer, Addison Crosby, Kh’Mya Mosley, Maggie Kennedy, Jordan Crosby, Jessica Nelson, Christasia Holmes, Brooklyn Holmes, Lanasia Sanders, Xiomara Oxner and Shaterian Kelly.
The Ponytails are coached by Chris Holmes, Kevin Crosby and Mike Moseley.
