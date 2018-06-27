Ponytails lose to Goose Creek

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Ponytails finished 1-2 in the four-team District VI tournament held over the weekend at Tom Conley Park in Ladson.

On Friday evening, the Ponytails lost to Goose Creek 26-5 then rebounded with a 21-12 win over Ladson in Saturday’s game. Colleton County was eliminated in a 24-0 loss against Goose Creek Sunday afternoon.

In game one versus Goose Creek, Christasia Holmes started in the circle before being relieved by Lanasia Sanders. Brooklyn Holmes closed for the Ponytails. Jessica Nelson, Sanders, Holmes, Jordan Crosby and Kh’Mya Mosley provided the runs for Colleton County.

Against Ladson, Colleton County trailed early, but an explosive fifth inning saw them score 15 runs and earn the win. Addison Crosby and Christasia Holmes combined in the circle for the win.

In Sunday’s elimination game, Goose Creek scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning. Mosley and Brooklyn Homes reached base in the bottom of the inning, but would be left stranded. Colleton County’s Madison Miller was the only other baserunner of the day. Sanders, Christasia Holmes and Crosby combined for the loss in the circle.

Sunday’s game against Goose Creek was played under protest by Colleton County’s head coach Chris Holmes. According to Holmes, Goose Creek was missing two of 12 players at game time. As of press time, no resolution had been determined.

“It was a great experience for me,” said Coach Chris Holmes. “I learned a lot about myself coaching girls I have never coached before. I am very proud of all the players. I would like to thank Coach Mike and Coach Kevin for their help — they did a great job. Colleton County has a bright future in softball for years to come.”

The Ponytails’ roster included Miller, Briana Ohmer, Addison Crosby, Moseley, Maggie Kennedy, Jordan Crosby, Jessica Nelson, Christasia Holmes, Brooklyn Holmes, Sanders, Xiomara Oxner and Shaterian Kelly. The Ponytails were coached by Chris Holmes, Kevin Crosby and Mike Moseley.