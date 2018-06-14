Players represent state at Olympic soccer event

By CINDY CROSBY

Two local soccer players for the Walterboro Soccer Club (WSC), Julia Prentiss and Ellie Gallagher, recently competed on the South Carolina Olympic Development Soccer team. The two players represented South Carolina at the Wilson Cup in Wilson, N.C., on June 2-3 where they battled teams from North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The team went 1-2 on the weekend dropping the first match, winning match two, then dropping the third to Pennsylvania Sunday morning.

“Julia and Ellie have played soccer at the Walterboro Soccer Club for the last three years,” said Frank Prentiss, WSC 07/08 Girls Academy Coach. “It was great to see the girls test themselves on a bigger stage. They both represented themselves and our team very well and will take a lot of confidence from this experience into next season.”