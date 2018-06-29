Planned SCDOT road improvements stalled

The gold star below marks the intersection of N. Jefferies Boulevard and Academy Road. Both SCDOT projects have been delayed.

Delays have pushed back the planned start for two projects the South Carolina Department of Transportation has on the schedule for Colleton County.

EDISTO BEACH

DOT had initially anticipated construction on Edisto Beach’s Myrtle Street drainage project to begin early in 2018.

The beach project was delayed, according to Craig Winn, an engineer for DOT’s Lowcountry Regional Project Group, when work on obtaining additional funding was delayed.

Winn said the Myrtle Street project is two-fold: to correct drainage issues on one portion of the street and improve the road surface on another section of the street.

The drainage portion of the work includes valley gutters, percolation pipes and catch basins along Myrtle Street, between Edings and Lybrand streets, and the installation of drainage pipe between Lybrand and Marianne streets.

Myrtle Street, between Ebbtide Street and Palmetto Boulevard, would be repaved as part of the project.

Winn said approximately $1.5 million has been allocated to the project, and the contract with the firm slated to do the work is expected to be signed within 30 days.

Construction will not be done during Edisto Beach’s peak tourist season — Winn anticipates the work beginning in late August or September.

The proposed contract calls for the work to be completed by Nov. 30.

JEFFERIES HIGHWAY

The plan to make the improvements to a busy North Jefferies Highway intersection is being pushed to next year.

DOT had been anticipating work beginning this summer on installing left turn lanes at the intersection of North Jefferies Highway, Tuskegee Airman Drive and Academy Road.

Turning onto Tuskegee Airman Drive leads to the Colleton Middle School, while turning onto Academy Drive leads to Colleton Preparatory School.

County officials have been seeking to have left turn lanes installed on Jefferies Highway’s northern and southern approaches to the intersection to ease traffic flow in the intersection. Congestion reaches its peak when students are arriving and leaving school.

Winn said that DOT officials are still working on obtaining the necessary right-of-way for the left turn lanes and drainage. State officials are also still working to have utility poles and power lines relocated.

After that work is completed, the state will seek bids on the project.

Winn said the current plan is to have the work undertaken in the spring or summer of 2019.

It is estimated that the project will cost approximately $1.9 million. Much of the money, approximately $1.5 million, will come from the Colleton County Transportation Commission.