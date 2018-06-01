Meal on Main success despite rainy weather

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 11:15 am

“I think the event couldn’t have gone any better for its first run,” said Colleton Museum Director Matt Mardell of last week’s Meal on Main event. “We have had an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from those who took part as well as the farmers and Main Street food businesses.

“Hank (Amundson) and I talked late afternoon Thursday as we were making the decision to move the event from outside on Main Street to under the Farmers Market canopy, and we both agreed that no matter where the event was, the farmers are still taking part, the Main Street food businesses are still taking part…that was the mission of the event. Time will tell if we can connect farmers with our businesses on a more regular basis, but after all the success, we will look at doing more. I also had the market vendors who set up at the event come up to me and remark how good their sales were. I think something they learned from the event was that they sold multiple mixed vegetable baskets – they were a hit.”

Mardell expressed his appreciation to the farmers of the Colleton Farmers Market: Darbin Dirt Dabblers, Albert Pressley, JC Farms, as well as other Colleton County farmers; Breland Farms and Keegan-Filion Farms; Jimmy Hagood for his generous donation of Colleton-grown Charleston Gold Rice from Lavington Plantation; Betty-Ann Rhode of Sparkles for her talents in decorating for the event; the City of Walterboro for its partnership on the event; and “this great community who came out and supported the event despite the last minute changes and weather interruptions – it was a sell out!”

He also thanked the volunteers “who worked the event in the humidity and dealt with all the last minute changes including getting it set up in a little over an hour” and finally the chefs – Derek Rush and Main Street Grille, Pepe at Carmine’s, Cindy Corley of the Old Bank Bakery, Flatz on Main and Castillo’s “who all did an amazing job with their food and its delivery.”