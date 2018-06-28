Photos: Colleton youngsters at Camp Wildwood

Thirty-three Colleton County youngsters attended last week’s session of Camp Wildwood. In addition to traditional camp activities, the campers got the chance to take swimming lesson and learn carpentry. Each summer, Cpl. Jimmy Wiggins of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office organizes two separate weeks of camp, as well as transportation to and from Walterboro. These pictures are from June 18-22; the second week is going on this week on the Wade Hampton High School campus in Hampton. For information call Wiggins at 843-908-4060.