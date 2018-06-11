Parts of I-95 to be closed at night June 11-13

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on I-95 northbound from mile marker 56 to mile marker 57. It will be in place from June 11 at 7 p.m. until June 12 at 6 a.m. The right lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment. Once work is complete, this will switch to a northbound left lane closure.

Another lane closure will be in place at I-95 northbound from mile marker 56 to mile marker 57. It will be in place from June 12 at 7 p.m. until June 13 at 6 a.m. The left lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment. Once work is complete, this will switch to a southbound left lane closure (if time remains).

Another lane closure will be in place at I-95 southbound from mile marker 56 to mile marker 57. It will be in place from June 13 at 7 p.m. until June 14 at 6 a.m. The left lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment. Once work is complete, this will switch over to a southbound right lane closure.