Parker earns Eagle Scout rank

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:45 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Justin Parker, a Colleton Prep Academy Class of 2018 graduate, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout following the Eagle Board of Review held May 17. Parker’s culminating Eagle Scout Service Project was the completion of a swing courtyard for the students at CPA to enjoy. The courtyard, located close to the main gym and just outside the cafeteria, will offer an area to study, visit with friends, or enjoy lunch.

“The project required nearly $1,000 in materials, all of which were raised or donated,” said Parker. “Thanks to Ace Hardware, Discount Lumber and my family and friends, this project was a success. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Do It Best Hardware for assistance above and beyond expectation.”

Parker, who has earned 47 merit badges along the way, began scouting at the age of 9 as a Webelo Scout, earning his very first Arrow of Light. To earn the rank of Eagle, a scout must have 21 merit badges. Parker, based on his merit achievements, has been awarded several Eagle Palms in recognition, including two bronze, two gold and one silver. In addition, he earned the distinguished Mile Swim Award.

Selected to be part of the Boy Scouts’ Order of the Arrow, an Honor Society for Scouting, Parker was required to participate in an “ordeal,” during which he was required to maintain silence, receive small amounts of food, work on camp improvement projects, and sleep alone. After becoming an Arrowman, he took a step further last summer, becoming part of the Brotherhood of the Unali’yi Lodge.

Through the years, Parker served in several capacities within the troop of varying responsibilities including quartermaster, den chief, scribe, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and librarian.

Volunteer service for Parker included numerous hours assisting in Cub Scout functions with Twilight Camp during the summers, Cub Mobile Races, Pinewood Derby Races, Blue and Good Banquets, along with numerous day camps. His many service projects included Elks Lodge Haunted House preparation, Elks Lodge cleanup, Colleton Historical Society cleanup, Botany Bay Sea Turtle Nest Preservation, Lion’s Club Annual Fundraising Pancake Dinner, Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Sunday School room remodeling and Coastal Carolina Council Boy Scout Turkey Shoot.

“Parker has had the pleasure of attending several summer and winter camps including Camp Comer in Alabama, Camp Old Indian in the upstate, and Camp Ho Non Wah in Charleston,” said Deborah Parker, Justin’s mother. “He even got to do the polar plunge at winter camp. He is usually involved in activities every month, whether it be service or camping. He has completed bigger activities like Charlotte’s National Whitewater Center, high ropes courses, low ropes and team building, and a very long 22-mile overnight canoe trip on the Edisto.

“Justin excels in teaching younger scouts and is often looked to for teaching the safe handling and use of a pocket knife, an axe or a saw so scouts can get their Toting Chip,” she said. “He is also really good at teaching various knots.”

In addition to scouting, Parker is an active member of his church and youth group. While attending CCHS, he was a member of the Band of Blue for three years. After transferring to CPA, he played varsity football his junior and senior years. As a two-year member of the Explorer Program through Colleton County Fire Rescue, Parker recently completed Fire Class 1152 and is currently awaiting his written test results. He plans to pursue a career in Fire-Rescue and plans to begin his EMT courses in July.

The son of Tim and Deborah Parker, Justin enjoys swimming, hunting, enjoying friends and playing video games.