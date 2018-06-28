One charged after truck tracked to Lodge home

A Lodge man was arrested on June 21 after members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly tracked a stolen pickup truck to the man’s home.

A resident of Longleaf Drive contacted the sheriff’s office on June 21 at 8:21 a.m. after he went outside to go to work and found that his white 2015 GMC Sierra, valued at $50,000, was gone from his driveway.

The man said he believed he had left his keys in the truck the night before.

A neighbor informed the sheriff’s office that someone entered his garage and took a bicycle.

The truck’s OnStar system reported the truck was located at a residence in Lodge.

Checking the residence, deputies reportedly found the stolen vehicle as well as the stolen bicycle and took the resident, Emandre R. Johnson 18, of Lodge, into custody on charges of first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

The arrest affidavit said physical evidence and an alleged confession led to the arrest. When Johnson appeared in magistrate’s court, his bond was set at $60,000 cash surety.