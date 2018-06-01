NSE tapes principals to the wall during Relay For Life

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:38 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Northside Elementary School recently finished its 2018 Relay For Life Campaign, raising over $900 for the cause. Fundraising efforts included a “Life Spirit Week” during which students and faculty participated in hat day, crazy sock day, wild hair day, superhero day and dress-down day, along with the culminating activity, the “principals’ challenge,” where Wilsey Hamilton and Catherine Fanchette agreed to be taped to the wall.

“This year the team decided to challenge our students and the Northside family to get involved in the Relay For Life efforts,” said committee member Melissa West. “Mrs. Ford and other team members headed up the donations for luminary bags, purple ribbons for doors or mailboxes, and footprint or cupcake wall name tags. The principals, Mrs. Hamilton and Mrs. Fanchette graciously agreed to participate in a principals’ challenge where they would be taped to the wall if the students raised at least $250.

“Our finale was the principal’s challenge held Friday May 18 on the same day as the local Relay For Life event,” said West. “Students and staff gathered in the cafeteria at 1 p.m. for the one-hour event where one randomly-selected representative from each class assisted on stage with the taping of Mrs. Hamilton and Mrs. Fanchette to the wall. Brandon Williams, Northside Elementary School behavior support specialist, hosted the challenge during which students learned about the cause before competing in a series of questions and answers along with dance moves for the chance to come on stage and assist in the taping.”

The NSE Relay For Life committee included Janie Ford as the chairperson, Barbara Harley as vice-chairperson, and Rebecca Owsley, Dale Seigler and Melissa West as committee team members. “Both Ford and Harley are themselves survivors, which served to drive and motivate our school team efforts,” said West.

“The finale was a wonderful way to wrap up a stressful week of state testing and celebrate everyone’s efforts and success in raising over $900 — more than three times our goal — for the fight against cancer,” said West. “It was an amazing experience where students, parents, faculty and staff participated together to help our community beat cancer.”