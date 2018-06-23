North Walterboro Christian Academy honor roll

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:27 am

A+ HONOR ROLL

K-4: Harley Bevins, Hazam Gutierrez, Chloe Smith.

FIRST GRADE: Kiley O’Herien.

SECOND GRADE: Emma Cline, Caitlyn Kirkland, Elana Rentz.

SEVENTH GRADE: Sharon Murray.

TENTH GRADE: Kennedy Rizer.

ELEVENTH GRADE: Felisha Hodge.

A HONOR ROLL

KINDERGARTEN: Dalton Baker, Easton Hartley, Wil Roberts, Trey Rook.

FIRST GRADE: Hunter Carter, Connor Clementson, Isaac White.

SECOND GRADE: Carly Barnes, Austin Hadaway, CJ Heatley, Presley Smoak, Dallas Washington.

THIRD GRADE: Thomas Kinsey, Sydney Pedigo.

FOURTH GRADE: Jayla Harper.

SIXTH GRADE: Julia Brand.

SEVENTH GRADE: Kristin Asbelle.

EIGHTH GRADE: Kaleigh Pedigo.

A/B HONOR ROLL

KINDERGARTEN: Joshua Gilreath, Kaitlyn Merritt, Derriana Washington.

FIRST GRADE: Carson Adams, Emilee Bryan.

SECOND GRADE: Conner DeSaussure, Amira Ferguson, Parker Smoak.

THIRD GRADE: Julie Adams, Fayann Rentz.

FOURTH GRADE: Noah Baker, Jason Carter, Alex Johnson, Lindsey Robertson.

FIFTH GRADE: Mary Blackman, Sydney Crosby, Andrew Hodge, Russell Kinsey, Nicolas Lamb.

SIXTH GRADE: Sarah Adams, Katelyn Martin.

SEVENTH GRADE: Logan Gilreath, David Gutierrez.

EIGHTH GRADE: McKenzie Cothran, Dehyanna Murray.

NINTH GRADE: Julia Craven, William Hodge, Jared Lamb, James McMillan.

TENTH GRADE: Joshua Heastie, Marissa Ortiz, Michael Risher, Abbee Webster.

ELEVENTH GRADE: Lindsey Stanley, Felicity Walker, David Wilson.

TWELFTH GRADE: Miranda Baker, Triston Martin, Stephanie McMillan.