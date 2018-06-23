North Walterboro Christian Academy honor roll
A+ HONOR ROLL
K-4: Harley Bevins, Hazam Gutierrez, Chloe Smith.
FIRST GRADE: Kiley O’Herien.
SECOND GRADE: Emma Cline, Caitlyn Kirkland, Elana Rentz.
SEVENTH GRADE: Sharon Murray.
TENTH GRADE: Kennedy Rizer.
ELEVENTH GRADE: Felisha Hodge.
A HONOR ROLL
KINDERGARTEN: Dalton Baker, Easton Hartley, Wil Roberts, Trey Rook.
FIRST GRADE: Hunter Carter, Connor Clementson, Isaac White.
SECOND GRADE: Carly Barnes, Austin Hadaway, CJ Heatley, Presley Smoak, Dallas Washington.
THIRD GRADE: Thomas Kinsey, Sydney Pedigo.
FOURTH GRADE: Jayla Harper.
SIXTH GRADE: Julia Brand.
SEVENTH GRADE: Kristin Asbelle.
EIGHTH GRADE: Kaleigh Pedigo.
A/B HONOR ROLL
KINDERGARTEN: Joshua Gilreath, Kaitlyn Merritt, Derriana Washington.
FIRST GRADE: Carson Adams, Emilee Bryan.
SECOND GRADE: Conner DeSaussure, Amira Ferguson, Parker Smoak.
THIRD GRADE: Julie Adams, Fayann Rentz.
FOURTH GRADE: Noah Baker, Jason Carter, Alex Johnson, Lindsey Robertson.
FIFTH GRADE: Mary Blackman, Sydney Crosby, Andrew Hodge, Russell Kinsey, Nicolas Lamb.
SIXTH GRADE: Sarah Adams, Katelyn Martin.
SEVENTH GRADE: Logan Gilreath, David Gutierrez.
EIGHTH GRADE: McKenzie Cothran, Dehyanna Murray.
NINTH GRADE: Julia Craven, William Hodge, Jared Lamb, James McMillan.
TENTH GRADE: Joshua Heastie, Marissa Ortiz, Michael Risher, Abbee Webster.
ELEVENTH GRADE: Lindsey Stanley, Felicity Walker, David Wilson.
TWELFTH GRADE: Miranda Baker, Triston Martin, Stephanie McMillan.
