Nieves to continue basketball at Salk

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:21 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Cougar Basketball standout Tristian Nieves recently signed his commitment letter to continue his basketball career at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie under coach Jake Williams. The Indians compete in NJCAA Division I in Region X.

Nieves will join a much-lauded recruiting class at Salkehatchie, with at least six players who rank among the top-40 in South Carolina, including a top-5 player.

Nieves, who participated on the varsity team for five years, is currently the all-time leading scorer for Colleton County High School and was a member of the 2017-18 Cougar Basketball team which finished 18-8 overall and 7-3 in Region 8-AAAA.

Nieves was selected to the North-South All-Star Game and the CSRA 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia All-Star Game and was honored with All-State selection. He was three-time All-Region selection and was recognized as All-State in his senior season.

“My dad and coaches did a good job at putting me in situations where I would be noticed by college coaches,” said Nieves. “After not receiving the offers I hoped for, I felt going to Salk was a great option for me. This route will allow me to continue to work hard and grow — and gives me the chance to pursue my goal of playing Division I basketball down the road.”

Tristian is the son of Oniel and Jamie Nieves and recently graduated with a 2.9 GPA.

In addition to basketball, he played football for the Cougars.