Next session of Camp Wildwood begins Monday

Last Updated: June 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

Cpl. Jimmy Wiggins with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been working with Camp Wildwood coordinators for the past four years to bring Colleton County children to the annual camp in Hampton.

The annual summer event allows children from Colleton County to interact with other children from surrounding areas and counties. The next camp will be Monday-Friday June 25-July 6 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wade Hampton High School facility in Hampton.

Camp events include activities such as kick ball, hula hoops, arts and crafts and other group games. Campers also learn swimming fundamentals from certified Red Cross lifeguards at the pool; attend woodwork/carpentry classes which show them how to build chairs, picnic tables, etc. (with supervision from counselors and experienced individuals); and safety presentations from law enforcement officers.

Adult counselors are on hand to insure the safety of each child attending the event.

Lunch and travel (from Colleton County High School) are provided. Children should be at the CCHS gym at 7 a.m. Cost is $100/child (which goes to Camp Wildwood.)

To register, call Jimmy Wiggins, 843-908-4060.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff R. A. Strickland are proud supporters of Camp Wildwood and “making our world a better place.”

These are a few photos from this week: