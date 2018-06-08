National EMS Week celebrated

National EMS Week was May 20-26 and Colleton Medical Center celebrated the teams on Wednesday May 23 by hosting a lunch for all Emergency Medical Services personnel.

More than 63,000 patients were cared for by EMS across HCA’s healthcare network, including Colleton Medical Center. “We are grateful for the outstanding emergency medical services providers who help save lives in our community every day,” said Jimmy Hiott, CEO of Colleton Medical Center

“We have a great partnership with Colleton Medical Center. They have been very supportive of our agency and us of them as well,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. “This lunch is a great celebration and a great event to be a part of.”