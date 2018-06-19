Murder suspect arrested in Pooler, Ga.

Sedrick Sentell Roberts, who was wanted by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of attempted murder, has been apprehended in Pooler, Ga.

Roberts is facing two counts of attempted murder for the shooting incident that occurred on May 26 in the area of Jonesville Avenue and Hendersonville Highway near Yemassee.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to find two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the Colleton County Medical Center Emergency Room. One of the victims in critical condition was flown to Trident Medical Center in Charleston.

Arrangements are being made for Roberts to be returned to Colleton County where he will be served and booked on his charges.