Murdaugh awarded Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship
by The Press and Standard | June 28, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:16 am
Photo by Jay Davis
MURDAUGH PRESENTED DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL SCHOLARSHIP. Keel Murdaugh, a Colleton County High School Class of 2018 Distinguished Honor Graduate, was awarded one of 80 National Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarships prior to the start of last week’s District VIII All-Star tournament held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. He is pictured with his parents, Mike and Dell Murdaugh.
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
Keel Murdaugh, a Colleton County High School Class of 2018 Distinguished Honor Graduate, was awarded one of 80 National Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarships prior to the start of last week’s District VIII All-Star tournament held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Chris Myers, director of Colleton County Parks and Recreation, presented Murdaugh with a plaque recognizing his achievements and scholarship award for $2,000.
Murdaugh began playing Dixie Youth Baseball at the age of four and participated eight years, beginning with T-ball and continuing through the Majors. He then played two years for the CCHS Cougar B-team in middle school and participated on the JV/varsity squads across his high school career. He was a two-year varsity letterman for the Cougars.
To be considered for the scholarship, the applicant must be a senior in high school and have at one time played in a Dixie Youth Baseball league. There is no relationship between the award of a scholarship and athletic ability.
Murdaugh, who finished third in his class with a final GPA of 5.044, will be attending Clemson University in the fall and plans to major in chemical engineering with a minor in physics. He is the son of Mike and Dell Murdaugh of Smoaks.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.