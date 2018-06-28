Murdaugh awarded Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship

Photo by Jay Davis

MURDAUGH PRESENTED DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL SCHOLARSHIP. Keel Murdaugh, a Colleton County High School Class of 2018 Distinguished Honor Graduate, was awarded one of 80 National Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarships prior to the start of last week’s District VIII All-Star tournament held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. He is pictured with his parents, Mike and Dell Murdaugh.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Keel Murdaugh, a Colleton County High School Class of 2018 Distinguished Honor Graduate, was awarded one of 80 National Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarships prior to the start of last week’s District VIII All-Star tournament held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Chris Myers, director of Colleton County Parks and Recreation, presented Murdaugh with a plaque recognizing his achievements and scholarship award for $2,000.

Murdaugh began playing Dixie Youth Baseball at the age of four and participated eight years, beginning with T-ball and continuing through the Majors. He then played two years for the CCHS Cougar B-team in middle school and participated on the JV/varsity squads across his high school career. He was a two-year varsity letterman for the Cougars.

To be considered for the scholarship, the applicant must be a senior in high school and have at one time played in a Dixie Youth Baseball league. There is no relationship between the award of a scholarship and athletic ability.

Murdaugh, who finished third in his class with a final GPA of 5.044, will be attending Clemson University in the fall and plans to major in chemical engineering with a minor in physics. He is the son of Mike and Dell Murdaugh of Smoaks.