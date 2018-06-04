Mobile farmers market begins Wednesday

The 2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market started on Wednesday June 6.

This year’s mobile farmers market will open on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at various apartment complexes in the City of Walterboro.

The Mobile Farmers Market is a partnership between Clemson Extension, the Colleton Farmers Market, and local farmers. The market is open to the public and residents of the apartment complexes and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods may visit the mobile market for fresh fruits and vegetables. The Mobile Market supports local farmers and provides fresh produce — often at prices lower that most grocery stores — and accepts senior vouchers and WIC vouchers.

The schedule for the 2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market is as follows:

Mondays beginning June 11:

Walterboro Village: 1-2 p.m.

Colleton Heights: 2:20-3:20 p.m.

Druid Hills: 3:30-4:40 p.m.

Wednesdays beginning June 6:

Magnolia Village: 1-2 p.m.

Bay Meadows Apartments: 2:20-3:20 p.m.

Lincoln Apartments: 3:40-4:40 p.m.

For additional information, contact Alta Mae Marvin, Clemson Extension, 843-549-2595, Ext 126 or amarvin@clemson.edu.