Minors will rely on deep pitching

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:18 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Dixie Minors have been hard at work preparing for the start of the District VIII All-Star tournament to be held June 20-June 24 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex in Walterboro. Colleton County will compete in a seven-team bracket that includes Hampton, Bluffton Nationals, Bluffton Americans, Hilton Head, Ridgeland and Beaufort.

Game one for the Minors was Wednesday June 20 at 8 p.m. versus Hilton Head on Auckland Field.

The Minors are coached by 12-year veteran head coach Bill Kinard. Kinard led his regular season team, Pacific Construction, to a 14-0-1 record.

“The first week of practice has gone well,” said Kinard. “The kids have worked hard. Our focus has been working on fundamentals and cleaning up the little things.”

Pitching should be a strength for the Minors with eight young arms ready including Tanner Caldwell, Collin Hiers, Bryce Kinard, Alejandro Marin, Xavion Green, Cale Owens, Greyson Smoak and Tripp Norris.

“With the pitching rules and the way our tournament is set up, you must have a lot of kids ready to pitch,” said Kinard. “Right now, I think Caldwell and Hiers could be our aces — but I really like our depth at the position.”

Kinard is hoping his team will be strong on both offense and defense. “With the change in the bat rules, I don’t think games are going to be high scoring, as long as you pitch and play good defense.

“It is a true honor to be chosen to be the All-Star coach,” said Kinard. “It is truly a reward for a lot of hard work and time spent at the baseball field.”

The Colleton County Minors roster includes Cale Owens, Bryce Kinard, Tripp Norris, Collin Hiers, Tanner Caldwell, Grayson Martin, Greyson Smoak, Cole Snelgrove, Asher Robertson, Alejandro Marin, Xavion Greene and Brinton Jirel.

Kinard is assisted by Ricky Caldwell and Herbert Hiers.