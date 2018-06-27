Minors fall in District VIII semi-finals

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Dixie Minors were eliminated from the District VIII tournament Saturday June 23, after compiling a 2-2 record across four days of competition. The Minors earned wins over Hampton County (16-2) and Ridgeland (11-1) after an opening round loss to Hilton Head (20-6). In the semi-finals, Colleton County faced the Bluffton-Americans and led early before an eventual 10-4 loss.

Against Hilton Head on Wednesday June 20, Colleton County sent five pitchers to the mound across six innings including Collin Hiers, Tanner Caldwell, Xavion Greene, Grayson Smoak and Kale Owens. Bryce Kinard went 2-3 at the plate and Caldwell, Hiers and Greyson Martin each had a hit in the game.

Colleton County scored 16 runs on nine hits against Hampton. Kinard went 2-2 at the plate, and Grayson Martin and Tanner Caldwell were both 2-3 on the day. Owens, Smoak and Cole Snelgrove each had a hit. Alejandro Marin earned the win on the mound for Colleton County and was provided relief by Hiers and Kinard.

In the win over Ridgeland County on Friday June 22, Tanner Caldwell and Collin Hiers pitched two innings each for Colleton County. Smoak was 2-2 at the plate and Greene had a hit.

Colleton County took an early 4-0 lead behind the strong pitching of Xavion Greene against the Bluffton-Americans Saturday evening. Greene managed to keep Bluffton at bay through four innings, before getting into a jam. Kinard led Colleton County at the plate, going 3-3.

Leading hitters for the tournament included Alejandro Marin .250 (5 BBs), Greyson Martin .300 (1 BB), Tanner Caldwell .444 (1 BB), Grayson Smoak .555 (3 BBs), Collin Hiers .600 (5 BBs) and Bryce Kinard .750 (1 BB).

“Defensively, I thought Cale Owens, Britton Jirel, Alejandro Marin and Asher Robertson played well all tournament,” said Kinard. “We had a good season. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we would have liked, but I could not have asked for a harder working group of kids.

The Colleton County Minors’ roster included Owens, Kinard, Tripp Norris, Hiers, Caldwell, Martin, Smoak, Snelgrove, Asher Robertson, Marin, Greene and Brinton Jirel. Coach Bill Kinard was assisted by Ricky Caldwell and Herbert Hiers.