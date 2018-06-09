May 14th blood drive collects 53 pints

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:34 am

. Matt Rentz received his pin for donating four gallons of blood from Colleton County Blood Drive Coordinator Norma Weeks.

The May 14 blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church brought in 54 possible donors and collected 53 pints of blood.

Those coming in to donate included: Ronella Winchester, Stacy Thomas, Karen Gibson, Ashley Thomas, Gerald Ferguson, Terri Griffin, Carroll Griffin, Scotty Kinard, Teddi Cook, Jane Scott, Trudy Godley, Marion Sauls, Julius Hiott Jr., Renee Goozner, Anna Traynham, Crystal Phillips, Michael Delonge, Mike Kuszmaul, Travis Godley, Ian Saunders, Daniel Hawk, Susan Harrison, Harleigh Deloach, Katherine Smith, Marguerite Catterton, Richard Berry, Timothy Smyly, Ernest Canaday, Sharon Paris, Heather Gardner, Jarvis Craven, Vicki Syfrett, Ivory Wright, Erin Davis Ashley Amundson, Henry Amundson, Jordan Scites (age 16), Johnnie Stone, Kelvy Rowes, Tamara Dean, John Dean, Arlene Cassedy, Terry Pournelle, Celeste Stone, Linda Clark, Matt Rentz (four gallons), P.A. Pournelle, Johnathon Gardner, Sherri Watson, Amanda Cromer, Brenda Bristow, Meridith James, Richard Johnston and Norma Weeks.

The next blood drive will be July 9 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Appointments can be made online at redcross.org or by calling Norma Weeks, 943-538-8950.