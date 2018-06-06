Marketing tools workshop planned June 14

The Center for a Better South will offer two identical half-day workshops on June 14 in Walterboro to help people living and working in the S.C. Lowcountry Promise Zone to learn how to use traditional and online marketing tools in their businesses, nonprofits and other organizations.

The workshops are only for residents of Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties who live or work in the Promise Zone. The workshops are not for people who live outside the zone.

Each workshop, taught by longtime Charleston communications professional Andy Brack, is limited to 20 participants. Brack, who also chairs the center, has served as a U.S. Senate press secretary and provided strategic communications advice to political and corporate clients over the last 20 years.

• 9 a.m.-noon, June 14: Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, 506 East Washington St., Walterboro, S.C. Morning session: Register online here.

• 1-4 p.m. June 14: Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, 506 East Washington St., Walterboro, S.C. Afternoon session: Register online.

Workshops will cover how marketing is used to promote an organization as well as various traditional and online tools to accomplish communications outreach strategies.

Since last year, the center has provided training to more than 265 people in seven sessions across the Promise Zone, which includes all or part of Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

Interested in attending?

There is no cost to attend either course. But to attend, you must register. Each class is limited to 20 participants who live or work in the Promise Zone. To register for one of the classes, please go to the link below and follow the instructions for registering.

http://www.BetterSouth.org

Important information

Space is limited. Reservations are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If a class fills up, you will be put on a waiting list in case a spot opens. If a spot does not open, we will contact you when a new class is offered.

No show policy. If you register and can’t come, please let us know as soon as possible so we can make a space available to someone else. If you reserve a place and don’t attend, you will be billed $25 to reimburse the Center. Signing up for the class is a commitment to attend for free or pay the lunch fee if you don’t.

Transportation. You will have to provide your own transportation to a class.

Questions. Please send questions by email to: acbrack@gmail.com.