Manhunt ends in Colleton

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 10:03 am

A Hampton County man’s bid to escape arrest ended in Colleton County the morning of June 14.

Jay John Ruth, 50, of Hampton, is expected to face a multitude of charges in his bid for freedom — an escape attempt that sent two Hampton County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the hospital for treatment of injuries resulting from Ruth allegedly striking them with his vehicle.

On June 13 at about 7:30 p.m., members of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly spotted Ruth, who was wanted on kidnapping and grand larceny charges stemming from an incident earlier in the week. Law enforcement officers considered Ruth armed and very dangerous.

Ruth, driving a dark colored pickup truck, was spotted in Hampton but took off when deputies tried to stop him.

During the chase, Ruth allegedly drove his car off the road and around a house, striking a law enforcement cruiser and pushing it out of his way.

He then reportedly drove a short distance before abandoning his vehicle, going inside a home, stealing the keys to a car in the garage and driving off.

As Ruth was attempting to leave, a second deputy got out and tried to stop him, but Ruth reportedly hit that deputy with the stolen vehicle.

A Varnville officer on the scene saw the deputy get hit, got out of his vehicle and fired shots at Ruth’s car as he drove past.

Both deputies were treated for their injuries and have been released.

Law enforcement officers spent the night of June 13 and the early morning hours of June 14 searching for a sign of Ruth.

On June 14 at about 8:15 p.m., the chase to capture Ruth was back on, as Hampton County deputies, assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Yemassee Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, spotted Ruth in the stolen vehicle and resumed the chase.

The chase came into Colleton County as the deputies followed the suspect through Islandton on Sniders Highway.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel had set up stop sticks on Sniders Highway, just west of Lowcountry Highway. The suspect decided to pulled over just before getting to where the local sheriff’s deputies were deployed.

In case the chase made its way to Walterboro, the city police department had officers stationed on Sniders Highway, just west of I-95.

Ruth was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center on the original kidnapping and grand larceny charges.

He was then charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of failure to stop for blue lights and single counts of grand larceny and burglary as a result of his bid to elude arrest.