Man gets 40 years for killing shooting security guards

A 25-year-old Walterboro man has been convicted of murder and attempted murder for shooting two security guards outside a Colleton County nightclub – but only after a key piece of evidence was extracted from a survivor’s body.

Andre Nicholas Crawford was found guilty Thursday of killing Jesse Guy, 30, of Dorchester County, and attempting to kill Bruce Martin of North Charleston in 2016. The convictions followed two days of testimony from 19 prosecution witnesses in Colleton County General Sessions Court. Crawford also was found guilty of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and of obstructing justice.

He is to serve 40 years in prison.

