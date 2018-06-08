Man found drowned at Bennetts Point
by The Press and Standard | June 8, 2018 8:59 am
Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to a drowning on Thursday June 7 at B&B Seafood Dock at 15823 Bennetts Point Road.
A 47-year-old man from Goose Creek was found floating in the water around 9:14 a.m. Bystanders pulled the man from the river and began CPR. Firefighters from the station at Bennetts Point used an AED to defibrillate the man as CPR efforts continued. Firefighter-paramedics also responded from Green Pond.
Medical crews continued the resuscitative efforts during transport to Colleton Medical Center, but the man did not survive.
More information as it becomes available.
