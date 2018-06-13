Machine Pitch All-Stars set to begin Friday

The Colleton County Machine Pitch All-Stars will begin competition in the District 8 tournament Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at Burton Well’s Complex in Beaufort. Colleton County holds the bye and will face the winner of the Hilton Head and Jasper-Ridgeland game to be determined in Thursday’s opening round of competition.

Coach Bobby Sarvis will be the head coach for the Colleton County Machine Pitch All-Star team. Sarvis led his regular season team, American Forest Management, to a 10-1 record.

“Our All-Star team consists of players that played the infield during the regular season,” said Sarvis. “These guys have little to no experience in the outfield. Our first week of practice was focused on which players could play the outfield to ensure that we will have a complete team for the tournament.”

“We also worked on batting,” said Sarvis. “We had a station set up to work on batter’s stance, swings and hitting off the tee before coming up to the plate and hitting off the machine. Our hitting seems to be improving.”

“We have a great group of kids in which some are playing together for the first time,” added Sarvis. “During practice they have worked well together. They are beginning to talk to each other while in the field to ensure that all fielders know where to throw the ball for an out before the ball is hit.”

“Being selected as the head coach for the All-Stars is exciting – but has come with its fair share of pressure,” he said. “We have less than two full weeks of practice to work with players and decide positions. Fortunately, I have a great group of assistants and parents that have been a huge help and I could not do it without them. I think our team and coaching staff will represent Colleton County well.”

The Machine Pitch All-Star roster is comprised of Conner Breland, Ben Cain, Banks Hogan, Kaiden Kinard, Nicholas Martin, Austin Murdaugh, Asher Osteen, Garrett Sarvis, Fripp Smoak, Braylon Smoak, Channing Terry and Sam Witkin. Sarvis is assisted by John Osteen, Kevin Kinard, Billy Cain, Spencer Witkin and Lee Stroud.