Machine Pitch All-Stars eliminated early

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Machine Pitch All-Stars were eliminated from the District VIII Dixie Tournament following losses in double elimination against Hilton Head (11-1) and Beaufort (2-1) over the weekend. The Machine Pitch team traveled to Burton Well’s Complex in Beaufort for the games held Friday June 15 and Saturday June 16 after drawing a bye for the opening games held last Thursday.

In game one versus Hilton Head, Nicholas Martin scored Colleton County’s only run on a hit by Connor Breland.

Against Beaufort on Saturday morning, the game remained scoreless through six innings. Colleton County went on the board first when Asher Osteen crossed home on a Martin RBI in the top of the seventh. Beaufort managed the win in the bottom of the inning with a two-out, two-run walk-off to eliminate Colleton County.

Coach Bobby Sarvis was the head coach for the Colleton County Machine Pitch All-Star team. Sarvis led his regular season team, American Forest Management, to a 10-1 record.

“Our All-Star team consisted of players that played the infield during the regular season,” said Sarvis prior to the game. “These guys have little to no experience in the outfield. Our first week of practice was focused on which players could play the outfield to ensure that we will have a complete team for the tournament.

“We also worked on batting,” said Sarvis. “We had a station set up to work on batters’ stance, swings and hitting off the tee before coming up to the plate and hitting off the machine. Our hitting seems to be improving.

“We have a great group of kids in which some are playing together for the first time,” added Sarvis. “During practice they worked well together. They are beginning to talk to each other while in the field to ensure that all fielders know where to throw the ball for an out before the ball is hit.”

“Being selected as the head coach for the All-Stars is exciting — but has come with its fair share of pressure,” he said. “We have less than two full weeks of practice to work with players and decide positions. Fortunately, I have a great group of assistants and parents that have been a huge help and I could not do it without them. I think our team and coaching staff will represent Colleton County well.”

The Machine Pitch All-Star roster was comprised of Conner Breland, Ben Cain, Banks Hogan, Kaiden Kinard, Nicholas Martin, Austin Murdaugh, Asher Osteen, Garrett Sarvis, Fripp Smoak, Braylon Smoak, Channing Terry and Sam Witkin.

Sarvis is assisted by John Osteen, Kevin Kinard, Billy Cain, Spencer Witkin and Lee Stroud.