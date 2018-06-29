Local man appointed to S.C. Aeronautics Commission

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 11:22 am

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews with Dr. Marco Cavazzoni

South Carolina State Senator Margie Bright Matthews announced recently the appointment of Walterboro resident Dr. Marco Cavazzoni to the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

“It is truly a blessing and a tremendous honor to have one of our very own appointed to the S.C. Aeronautics Commission,” said Bright Matthews.

“Marco is a great example for young people all across South Carolina that if you work hard, develop a craft/skill set and stay focused, there is no limit to the places you can go. There are so many other stories all across S.C. Senate District 45 of people who are doing amazing work in our communities. It makes me so proud to serve and represent the community in the S.C. State Senate,” she said.

Cavazzoni is the founder of MC2 in Walterboro. He is a senior executive with demonstrated performance in establishing and operating multiple global businesses and supply chains to increase operational margins and market capture. He has lived and studied in five countries (Italy, France, Switzerland, Canada and U.S.) and speaks multiple languages (Italian, French, English and some Spanish). By trade, Cavazzoni is a professional engineer, with a doctorate in organizational change management.

He is also a former world-ranked swimmer for Canada, the former chairman of South Carolina Research Authority and a past S.C. Order of the Palmetto recipient.