Libraries Rock: Summer reading video
by The Press and Standard | June 5, 2018 8:01 am
This is the 2nd video by Ms.Literacy (aka Colleton County Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise.) In this video she is encouraging young (especially) and old alike to read during the summer months. Share with someone!
Here is some encouragement:Ms. Literacy ~ “Libraries Rock”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.