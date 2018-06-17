Lessons I’ve lived and learned | Faith

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:41 pm

During the course of my career in education, I often told my students that each day I make an effort to learn something new, even if it is no more than a new word, because if I don’t, then life is boring to me.

I have always loved to learn, whether it is something spiritual or secular. At 62 years old, I still love to learn and share what knowledge I have acquired with others. If it is going to benefit someone else, I want to share it with anyone who is willing to listen, especially the Word of the Lord. Sometimes when I share information with others, it leads to a debate. Great! I have no problem with that as long as it is a “healthy” one.

For those who have no desire to learn, their lives must be pure drudgery. Further, there are those who refuse to be told anything because they “know it all.” If we are going to lead fruitful lives and help others in the process, we must live life to the fullest, be willing to learn, and share that positive knowledge with others, because no one knows everything. Sometimes, not wanting to learn can ultimately lead to embarrassment. This point can be backed up by scripture and will be done within this message. However, some things we learn, we should not share (and may even need to forget) for our own good!

The Word has numerous Scriptures that teach us about living and learning. Let’s take a look at a few of them:

n An intelligent heart acquires knowledge, and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge (Proverbs 18: 15 ESV).

n The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction (Proverbs 1:7 ESV).

n Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be still wiser; teach a righteous man, and he will increase in learning (Proverbs 9:9 ESV).

n Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth (2 Timothy 2:15 KJV). (This verse affirms that it can be embarrassing when one chooses not to learn, especially in a proper way, before opening his mouth.)

n Whoever heeds instruction is on the path to life, but he who rejects reproof leads others astray (Proverbs 10:17 ESV).

n As for these four youths, God gave them learning and skill in all literature and wisdom, and Daniel had understanding in all visions and dreams (Daniel 1:17 ESV).

n And what you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also (2 Timothy 2:2 ESV).

The learning process is continual. It will go on as long as we live. Therefore, we are never too old to learn. As I conclude this message, let me share with you excerpts from Omer B. Washington’s poem, “I Have Learned.” Meditate on the profound statements about living and learning. Enjoy and please share.

“I’ve Learned”

“I’ve learned-

that you cannot make someone love you. All you can do is be someone who can be loved. The rest is up to them.

I’ve learned-

that it takes years to build up trust, and only seconds to destroy it.

I’ve learned-

that no matter how good a friend is, they’re going to hurt you every once in a while, and you must forgive them for that.

I’ve learned-

that it’s not what you have in your life but who you have in your life that counts.

I’ve learned-

that you should never ruin an apology with an excuse.

I’ve learned-

that you can get by on charm for about 15 minutes. After that, you’d better know something.

I’ve learned-

that you can do something in an instant that will give you heartache for life.

I’ve learned-

that you should always leave loved ones with loving words. It may be the last time you see them.

I’ve learned-

that you can keep going long after you can’t.

I’ve learned-

that we are responsible for what we do, no matter how we feel.

I’ve learned-

that either you control your attitude or it controls you.

I’ve learned-

that heroes are the people who do what has to be done when it needs to be done, regardless of the consequences.

I’ve learned-

that my best friend and I can do anything or nothing and have the best time.

I’ve learned-

that sometimes the people you expect to kick you when you’re down will be the ones to help you get back up.

I’ve learned-

that sometimes when I’m angry, I have the right to be angry, but that doesn’t give me the right to be cruel.

I’ve learned-

that true friendship continues to grow, even over the longest distance. Same goes for true love.

I’ve learned-

that just because someone doesn’t love you the way you want them to doesn’t mean they don’t love you with all they have.

I’ve learned-

that maturity has more to do with what types of experiences you’ve had and what you’ve learned from them and less to do with how many birthdays you’ve celebrated.

I’ve learned-

that you should never tell a child their dreams are unlikely or outlandish. Few things are more humiliating, and what a tragedy it would be if they believed it!

I’ve learned-

that your family won’t always be there for you. It may seem funny, but people you aren’t related to can take care of you and love you and teach you to trust people again. Families aren’t [always] biological.

I’ve learned-

that it isn’t always enough to be forgiven by others. Sometimes you are to learn to forgive yourself.

I’ve learned-

that no matter how bad your heart is broken the world doesn’t stop for your grief.

I’ve learned-

that our background and circumstances may have influenced who we are, but we are responsible for who we become.

I’ve learned-

that just because two people argue, it doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. And just because they don’t argue, it doesn’t mean they do.

I’ve learned-

that we don’t have to change friends if we understand that friends change.

I’ve learned-

that you shouldn’t be so eager to find out a secret. It could change your life forever.

I’ve learned-

that no matter how you try to protect your children, they will eventually get hurt and you will hurt in the process.

I’ve learned-

that even when you think you have no more to give, when a friend cries out to you, you will find the strength to help.

I’ve learned-

that credentials on the wall do not make you a decent human being.

I’ve learned-

that it’s hard to determine where to draw the line between being nice and not hurting people’s feelings, and standing up for what you believe.

I’ve learned-

that people will forget what you said, and people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)