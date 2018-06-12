Legislators to be honored for work as a regional delegation

SouthernCarolina Alliance will honor the regional legislative delegation at the 2018 Annual Regional Celebration, which will be held at The Atrium at USC Salkehatchie on U.S. Hwy. 301 in Allendale on Thursday June 14 at 6 p.m.

The regional economic development organization representing Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties, the SouthernCarolina Alliance (SCA) is honoring the delegation for its work on rural health care initiatives, workforce issues, education, infrastructure and the Jasper Ocean Terminal.

The legislators who are being honored include: Senator Brad Hutto (SD 40), Senator Tom Davis (SD 46), Senator Margie Bright-Matthews (SD 45), Senator John Matthews (SD 39), Rep. Lonnie Hosey (HD 91), Rep. Justin Bamberg (HD 90), Rep. Bill Bowers (HD 122), Rep. Jeff Bradley (HD 123), Rep. Robert Brown (HD 116), Rep. Michael Rivers (Rep.121) and Rep. Patsy Knight (HD 97), all of whom have confirmed their attendance at the event.

The program will include a tribute to the delegation for working in unity for this region of South Carolina, as well as an overview of the economic development projects of the region.

Please contact Kay Maxwell at (803) 541-0023 for more information.