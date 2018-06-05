Know the rules for CCHS graduation

Last Updated: June 4, 2018 at 8:29 am

Colleton County HIgh School graduation will be June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Seniors should be in the Performing Arts Center by 6 p.m. Graduation practice will be June 7 at 12:30 p.m. in the PAC and all seniors planning to walk in graduation are required to attend.

“Graduation from high school is a memorable occasion in the life of a student and his/her family. The dignity of the occasion suggests a serious and solemn air. Solemn does not mean sad. It means formal, ceremonial, official, serious, sacred and sincere. This will be the only high school graduation these students will ever have. Please treat it with respect,” said Judith Vincent of CCHS.

Those attending are asked to note the following:

• All graduates are asked to be seated in the Performing Arts Center by 6 p.m., dressed for the graduation ceremony.

• All family and friends are asked to be seated in the stadium by 6:30 p.m.

• Tents, umbrellas or other items that may obstruct the view of others are prohibited.

• Family and friends will not be allowed to walk around during the graduation program.

• When taking pictures, please do so from where you are seated in order to keep all aisles open.

• Handicapped visitors should enter GATE 1. All other traffic should enter GATE 2.

The following are very important reminders for the Class of 2018:

• Female graduation attire: White dresses and white shoes; due to safety concerns, stilettos and strapless shoes are prohibited. Females are encouraged to wear white flats or wedges and white dresses should not hang below your robe.

• Male graduation attire: Black or navy slacks, white shirts, dark ties and black shoes.

• Graduation CAPS CANNOT BE ALTERED in any way.

• Be sure to open your cap and gown to make sure you have the correct color. Also, if you are using someone else’s cap and gown, you must order a 2018 CCHS tassel.

• June 7: MANDATORY graduation practice 12:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center (PAC).

• June 8: Graduation Day Class of 2018 report to the PAC by 6 p.m. dressed for the graduation ceremony. The 2018 Graduation Ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

• Possible Rain Alert: Students will be given a total of five (5) tickets in case of rain on graduation day: two for the Performing Arts Center (PAC) for overflow broadcast and three for the gym. Please be advised, that no more than five (5) family members per student will be allowed to enter the ceremony in the case of rain in either place.