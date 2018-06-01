Johnsville May Fest a success

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:08 am

The 11th annual Johnsville May Fest kicked off Friday May 25 with The Newlywed Game. Game hosts were Kelvin Wiggins and Earlean Singleton with several local contestants. First-place winners were Lonzo and Robercine Linder with Anthony “JR” and Rose Allen in second. The game was sponsored by the Johnsville Crime Watch.

Saturday’s parade traveled from Bethel U.M. Church on Johnsville Road to the Johnsville Community Center with about 30 entries. Organizer Jimmy Wiggins expressed his appreciation to grand marshals Faith Allen and Legrier Bodison, as well as all of the groups, clubs, organizations and volunteers who participated. “I think the parade had a great turnout, considering the weather conditions,” he said.

On Sunday a Gospel Fest was held at the Johnsville Community Center Park. Originally planned as an outdoor event, the singing was moved inside due to rain. Wiggins said the singing was great, with eight of the 12 invited groups attending and a large number of spectators. Special guest groups include Destiny from Columbia; Keeping Christ King and Hydrick Gass of Orangeburg; Bethel Missionary Church of Charleston; One Accord, Bamberg; the Southern Six and Gospel Stars of Smoaks. “I’d like to give special thanks to Mistress of ceremonies the Rev. Courtney Colleton for doing a great job,” Wiggins said.

He said plans for the 2019 festival are already under way with more activities after the parade on Saturday.