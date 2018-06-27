James Musumeci | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

James Musumeci

WALTERBORO – Mr. James “Jim” Musumeci, husband of Susan “Sue” Crocker Musumeci, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 24, 2018 while vacationing with his wife in Rutherford, North Carolina. He was 47.

“Jim” was born in Stone Harbor, New Jersey December 15, 1970. He was a son of Thomas and Ellen Brockway Musumeci, and was a graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University. He was an entrepreneur and specialized in creating and marketing freshwater and saltwater fishing gear. He was the founder of “James Tackle”, and he also owned and operated his own fishing charter business. “Jim” was a well known fixture at the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro, where he was the Director of Environmental Services. He loved the outdoors and being on the water in any way he could. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes, but his wife and son were his world.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brock Thomas Musumeci, of the home, and by his mother and father-in-law, Kathy and David Crocker, of Cornwall, Pa.

A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon, June 29, 2018 at 3:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.