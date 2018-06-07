Intersection named for Bishop Lewis Taylor

Colleton County Council held a special meeting Saturday at Saints Center Ministry to honor the late Bishop Lewis Taylor. Councilman Dr. Joe Flowers read a proclamation naming the intersection of Highway 64 and Robertson Boulevard in Taylor’s honor. Others speaking included Lynette Fryar, representing Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (who was unable to attend); Al Jenkins of Sen. Tim Scott’s office, who presented a flag flown over the Capitol in Taylor’s honor to his wife, Mrs. Leviticus Taylor (below, center); Janet Smith of the Colleton County Veterans Council who read a proclamation honoring Bishop Taylor’s military service (below, left); and Barnwell Fishburne of the S.C. Highway Commission. Council members attending included Flowers, Gene Whetsell, Evon Robinson, Steve Murdaugh and Phillip Taylor, Bishop Taylor’s son (below, right). A gospel celebration was held after the dedication. Above is the bishop’s family and guests at the event.