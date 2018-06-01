Holmes gets awards for volunteering at VA hospital

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:49 am

Memorial Day is a time to remember veterans. But not just those who have passed away. It’s also a time to recognize and appreciate those veterans who are still active.

“This is something that I don’t normally do; however, I believe that too often some of our veterans go unrecognized for the notable contributions that they make on behalf of their fellow veterans every day,” said Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer Janet Smith. “A true volunteer doesn’t demand credit or seeks a pat on the back for the services that he or she provides for their comrades. Mr. Johnny Holmes is one of those veterans. I would like to share with your readers the awards Mr. Holmes has received in appreciation of his commitment to serve others.”

Holmes was recently recognized for reaching a milestone of 4,000 hours at the Volunteer Awards Service, hosted by the Ralph H. Johnson, VA Medical Center, where he works with the center’s voluntary service program. Over the years, he has made countless trips to provide transportation for veterans to help improve their quality of life. He was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Volunteer Excellence Award and a letter of congratulations from Washington, signed by the president of the United States.

President Donald Trump’s letter said, in part, “On behalf of a grateful Nation, I thank you for your lifetime of service to your fellow Americans and those most in need … You have served as a model of the American spirit … One of our Nation’s greatest strengths remains the compassion of our everyday citizens, who give so willingly of themselves and their lives for the benefit of others … With our continued efforts to build on our Nation’s culture of service, America will proudly remain a land of freedom and opportunity for all.”

Holmes is the Commander for the Disabled American Veterans, Strickland Chapter #55 and the Chairman of the Veterans Council.