Hendersonville students read on lawn

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:35 pm

By Kendra Thacker

kthacker@colleton.k12.sc.us

The weather was beautiful for the first Reading On the Lawn at Hendersonville Elementary School on June 4. Students and teachers brought books, blankets, lunches and had ice pops for the activity under the big oak tree at the front of the school.

Special guest was Shiela Keaise, children’s librarian at Colleton Memorial Library. Keaise and Marcella Glover, principal of Hendersonville Elementary School, emphasized the importance of students’ reading during the summer. “Reading helps memory, improves vocabulary, and exercises the brain. Students should read at least 15 minutes a day during the summer to prevent the summer slide,” they said. In addition, students were encouraged to plan an activity with their families, be creative and have fun.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to read silently for 15 minutes to get the feel for that amount of time. This exercise will help build stamina for reading long passages that are often required for state testing.

Door prizes were given to students. Each student was allowed to take a book home for the summer.

Keaise also promoted the upcoming summer reading program at the Colleton County Memorial Library which will run throughout the summer. The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Your Library Rocks.”