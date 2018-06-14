Head Start registering today at IGA
by The Press and Standard | June 14, 2018 12:18 pm
Today June 14
Hours 9A.M. – 4P.M.
LCAA Head Start/Early Head Start staff will be in the
IGA Parking lot. Register your child
and/or bring any necessary documents to complete your
child’s registration for the 2018-2019 school year.
