Head Start registering today at IGA

by | June 14, 2018 12:18 pm

Today June 14

Hours 9A.M. – 4P.M.

LCAA Head Start/Early Head Start staff will be in the

IGA Parking lot. Register your child

and/or bring any necessary documents to complete your

child’s registration for the 2018-2019 school year.

