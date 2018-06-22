Guardsmen welcomed back

One hundred and ten National Guard troops were welcomed home by a home-cooked meal provided by Lillie Chapter #27 OES from Hampton and Endless Blessings Catering of Walterboro on June 15.

Joshua Bowers, secretary of Lillie Chapter, said he received a Facebook message from a colleague in Summerville that the group of National Guardsmen would be returning home and had been living off of MREs (the military version of TV dinners) for the past three weeks and wanted to know if Bowers could do something locally for their homecoming.

Jennifer Baker of Family Readiness Group contacted Bowers and the wheels began turning. “I contacted Jenny Hiott with Endless Blessings and Lillie Chapter #27 OES and, within hours, we had a plan,” said Bowers.

A homemade spaghetti dinner was prepared on site at the armory.

Donations were received from Palmetto State Bank, Food Lion of Hampton and The Bread Store in Summerville.

“Our troops protect the reason we are here, and this was a simple community service we could do for them to show our appreciation,” said Bowers.