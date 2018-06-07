Ground broken for Neyles center

Members of the Neyles area gathered in the 400 block of Featherbed Road in Round O the morning of May 31 to witness the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Neyles Community Center.

Thirteen people, sharing nine ceremonial shovels, turned over the soil in unison, signifying the start of construction on the $400,000 center.

Board member Audrey Brown served as mistress of ceremonies for the groundbreaking. She said the event was well attended by residents of the community who are excited that the neighborhood will soon have a new community center.

Colleton County Councilman Evon Robinson and S.C. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, along with several Neyles residents addressed those gathered to witness the ceremony.

Matthews, working with St. Rep. Robert Brown, D-Hollywood, secured the $400,000 from a Sports Development Marketing Program Grant, administered by the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department on behalf of the board of the Neyles Community Center.

Matthews took the grant request to the Senate’s Finance Committee, and Brown made the funding request to the House’s Ways and Means Committee.

Matthews and the board members envision a new community center that will become home to after-school programs for the community’s children and a location for senior citizen activities during the day.

With the money in hand, county officials had Colleton County Capital Projects Director John T. Stieglitz III work with the board members to put together the bid packages from companies interested in bidding on the design-build contract for the community center. Stieglitz, Brown added, will be serving as the community group’s construction manager during the project.

Mitchell Construction Company was awarded the contact, charged with constructing a new center that meets the needs of the Neyles Community while at the same time limiting spending to the $400,000 contained in the state grant.

A reception was held at Aimwell Presbyterian Church at Neyles following the groundbreaking ceremony.