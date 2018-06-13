Grant signs with Savannah State

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:20 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School Cougar football quarterback Craig Grant Jr. will continue his career at Savannah State University in the NCAA Division I Championship Subdivision in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Grant hopes to contribute early on for the Tigers at quarterback.

As a four-year varsity starter, Grant will hold multiple records in the history book for Colleton County. He finished his high school career with a record of 5,325 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. In addition, he holds the record for: Most Touchdown Passes in One Game (six vs. Beaufort High School), Most Touchdowns in a Season (CCHS, 40 touchdowns), Most Passing Touchdowns in a Season (CCHS, 28 touchdowns), Most Passing Yards in a Single Season (CCHS, 2,952 yards), Most Passing Yards in a Single Game (CCHS, 472 yards vs. Beaufort) and Most Individual Total Yards in a Single Season (CCHS, 3,600 total passing and rushing yards).

“Savannah State felt like home,” said Grant. “Everyone just gave me a good feeling while I was visiting the campus. I would like to thank my parents, my family, close friends, coaches and church members for supporting me.”

Grant said he was recruited following his performance in the region game against Hilton Head. “Their coach saw how I played and got in touch with Savannah State about me,” said Grant.

Grant is the son of Craig and Sonya Grant of Walterboro. He graduated with a 3.2 GPA and was ranked 128 out of 344 graduates.