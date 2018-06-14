Graduation 2018: Colleton Preparatory Academy

Sixteen, including seven honor grads, receive degrees.

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Preparatory Academy held commencement exercises for the graduating Class of 2018 Friday evening May 25 during which 16 candidates were presented diplomas, including seven honor graduates.

Seven members of the Class of 2018 were recognized as 12-year graduates included Brittany Brownlee, Joe Bryan, Sydney Crosby, Fisher Jackson, Caroline Jones, Emily Martin and Reeves Schrimpf.

Following a processional of the Board of Directors, faculty and staff, the graduating seniors entered to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.” Jill Burttram, Head of School, welcomed the large crowd on hand for the ceremony, followed by the invocation given by Leroy Riley of Lifesong Church.

Heather Caroline Jones, salutatorian, addressed her classmates, family and guests saying, “I cannot believe this day is finally here. It feels like it was just yesterday that I was walking into my first day of kindergarten, afraid to leave my mom. Little did I know the friendships and memories I would make through the 13 years spent here at Colleton Prep.”

Jones then shared memorable moments from her time at CPA before closing with, “From the Class of 2018, I say thank you to everyone who got us where we are today: parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins — we could not have made it without your support!”

Joe Bryan, senior class president, then presented the senior gift of new stage curtains to Jesse Murdaugh, CPA student body president for 2018-19.

Valedictorian Emily Grace Martin thanked her parents, family and faculty for their support and guidance over the years: “First, we all need to start by thanking our families. Without them we would not be here, be in school, or be graduating. They supported us our whole lives. We also need to thank them for paying for our school so that we could be in a challenging and encouraging environment the last 13 years.”

“Whether you began your journey at CPA in kindergarten or transferred over throughout the years, you were welcomed into a tight-knit family of students all reaching towards the same goal, to graduate high school,” said Martin.

In closing, Martin said, “Last year in honors English with Mrs. Blocker, we were told that finishing high school is the end of the first act in the epic play that is our lives. I think I can speak for the rest of the Class of 2018 when I say that I could not have imagined a better first act. Within this first act, we experienced good times and bad, laughter and tears, days where we couldn’t stand each other and days when we couldn’t bear to be apart. Usually in a play the first act is used to build character development. Colleton Prep has shaped us into well-rounded and unique characters who are ready to begin the second act of our lives. The second act is usually where all the action happens. I am excited to begin the second act of my life as I hope the rest of you are as well. The best is yet to come for all of us.”

The commencement address was delivered by alumni Van D. Hipp Jr., chairman of American Defense International.

The presentation of diplomas was handled by Heath Griffith, chairman of the Board of Directors, and was followed by the singing of the Colleton Preparatory Academy Alma Mater. The benediction was given by Leroy Riley before the Class of 2018 recessional to “Trumpet Tune” by Purcell.