Fourth of July fireworks planned on Folly Beach

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 3:33 pm

Celebrate the 4th of July with a spectacular firework display on Folly Beach hosted by the Folly Association of Business (FAB). Starting at 9:30 p.m., fireworks will launch from 3rd block west which will be visible from most areas of Folly Beach. Locals and visitors of all ages are welcome to celebrate our national holiday in the perfect place — Folly Beach.

“Folly Association of Business is proud to work closely with the City of Folly Beach and our Public Safety Department to be able to bring fireworks to Folly Beach,” says FAB president, Lewis Dodson. “The 4th of July is a time for friends and family to come together to celebrate our independence and we love hosting the festivities on Folly.”

For more information about the fireworks display or FAB, visit www.VisitFolly.com.