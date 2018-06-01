Florence Hickman Edwards | Obituaries

JACKSONBORO: Mrs. Florence Hickman Edwards, age 73, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family Friday morning June 1, 2018, at her home in Jacksonboro.

Born Nov. 20, 1944, in the Ashepoo area of Jacksonboro, she was a daughter of the late Haskell P. Hickman and the late Mary Florence Hickman. She was a well beloved icon in the Jacksonboro Community, who was always known for her generosity to others. She was the namesake for Flo’s Diner and for many years, along with her daughter Danette, owned and operated Nettie’s Dis and Dat. She loved and centered her life around her family and was greatly anticipating the upcoming birth of her twin great-grandsons, as well as looking with great anticipation to upcoming additions to her family. She possessed that sweet and gentle sprit that naturally drew others to her, especially children. She enjoyed the mountains and animals and dearly loved her “Baby Girl,” “Toby” and “Squeaker.” She will always be remembered as a great Southern cook and as a servant who always gave the best of what she had.

Surviving are: her husband of 50 years, Dan McCoy Edwards; four sons, McCoy Edwards, James Edwards Sr., Richard DeWayne Edwards I, and James Edwards Jr., all of Jacksonboro; a daughter, Marcy Luna of Johns Island; a son-in-law, Tony Chubb of Jacksonboro; and a sister, Joyce Fay Mead and her husband Trussie of Walterboro. There are 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of wonderful and loving extended family and friends that also survive. This past March, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Danette Chubb. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, “Trish” Edwards; a sister, Barbara Ann Hickman; and a brother, Jimmy Haskell Hickman Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday June 3, 2018, in Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Rd, Adams Run, with the Rev. Naveen Balakrishnan officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation this Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.