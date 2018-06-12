Five more precincts in | Totals from first 10 precincts and absentee votes
by The Press and Standard | June 12, 2018 8:35 pm
Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 8:36 pm
Ritter
Bristow 20
Linder 59
Robinson 24
Washington 7
Williams 51
Petits
Bristow 9
Linder 13
Robinson 1
Washington 1
Williams 14
Walterboro 1
Bristow 49
Linder 74
Robinson 26
Washington 1
Williams 53
Walterboro 2
Bristow 33
Linder 58
Robinson 31
Washington 6
Williams 37
Williams
Bristow 10
Linder 26
(Only voted for at-large seat)
TOTALS WITH 10 PRECINCTS AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS REPORTING:
Bristow 253
Linder 404
Robinson 121
Washington 26
Williams 210
1,014 total votes so far
