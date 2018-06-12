Sparta Live

Five more precincts in | Totals from first 10 precincts and absentee votes

by | June 12, 2018 8:35 pm

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 8:36 pm

Ritter

Bristow 20

Linder 59

Robinson 24

Washington 7

Williams 51

Petits

Bristow 9

Linder 13

Robinson 1

Washington 1

Williams 14

Walterboro 1

Bristow 49

Linder 74

Robinson 26

Washington 1

Williams 53

Walterboro 2

Bristow 33

Linder 58

Robinson 31

Washington 6

Williams 37

Williams

Bristow 10

Linder 26

(Only voted for at-large seat)

TOTALS WITH 10 PRECINCTS AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS REPORTING:

Bristow 253

Linder 404

Robinson 121

Washington 26

Williams 210

1,014 total votes so far

 

No comments yet.

