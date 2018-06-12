Sparta Live

First election results in

June 12, 2018

Election results from Walterboro #6:

Bristow 32

Linder 30

Robinson 15

Washington 3

Williams 36

 

Absentee Ballots:

Bristow 216

Linder 284

Robinson 155

Washington 17

Williams 146

