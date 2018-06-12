First election results in
by The Press and Standard | June 12, 2018 7:56 pm
Election results from Walterboro #6:
Bristow 32
Linder 30
Robinson 15
Washington 3
Williams 36
Absentee Ballots:
Bristow 216
Linder 284
Robinson 155
Washington 17
Williams 146
No comments yet.
